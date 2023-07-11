Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.0 %

American Tower stock opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.91. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

