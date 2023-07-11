Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $62.48 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.