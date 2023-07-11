American National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

American National Bank increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 170.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $441.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $450.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.58 and a 200 day moving average of $351.16.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

