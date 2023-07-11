Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.44. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

