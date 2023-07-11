Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,659 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,678 shares of company stock worth $14,528,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

