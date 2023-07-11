Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 44,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.85.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

