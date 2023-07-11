Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 18,900 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $51,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

