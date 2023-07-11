James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.