Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Purchases New Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 17,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in American Tower by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.91.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.