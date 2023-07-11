American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its position in American Tower by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 5,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.0 %

American Tower stock opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.91.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.

About American Tower



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

