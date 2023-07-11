Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,055 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Target were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 87.2% during the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

