Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.32.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

