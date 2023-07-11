Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

