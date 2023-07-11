PSI Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

