Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

