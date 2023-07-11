Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $34,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $203.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

