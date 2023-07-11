Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FDX stock opened at $251.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.12 and its 200-day moving average is $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $253.13.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

