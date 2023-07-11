Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $251.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $253.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

