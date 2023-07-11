Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $61,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $248.81 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.13 and its 200 day moving average is $233.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

