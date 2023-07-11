Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.85.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

