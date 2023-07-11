Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,723 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.2% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,639,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,897,000 after purchasing an additional 622,028 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,407,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,033,000 after purchasing an additional 391,899 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

