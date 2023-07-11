Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $51,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,111,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $191.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.65.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

