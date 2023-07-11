Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lifted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $85,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $234.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $173.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.00.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

