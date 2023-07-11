Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $997,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bull Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.