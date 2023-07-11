Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 11,116 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,449 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

