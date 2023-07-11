Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

