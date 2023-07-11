Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

