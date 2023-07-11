Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $60,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $406.99 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.32. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

