Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 106.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT opened at $248.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

