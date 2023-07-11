Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The stock has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.