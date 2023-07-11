Adviser Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

