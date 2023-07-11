1,335 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $191.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.88 and its 200-day moving average is $181.65. The stock has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

