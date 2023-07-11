Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 121,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $191.05 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.88 and a 200-day moving average of $181.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.