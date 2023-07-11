Focused Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 3.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $87,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.