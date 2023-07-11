Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 7,900 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Waste Management worth $33,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 195.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 23.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.71.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

