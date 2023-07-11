Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 56 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $294.10 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $298.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.