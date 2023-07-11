Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Lessened by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after buying an additional 4,101,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,051,000 after buying an additional 1,321,601 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. New Street Research boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

