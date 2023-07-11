American National Bank Sells 318 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

American National Bank cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 71.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $269.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

