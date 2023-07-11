Schear Investment Advisers LLC Invests $326,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $269.61 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.90. The company has a market cap of $854.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

