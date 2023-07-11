Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $269.61 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $854.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

