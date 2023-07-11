Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $248.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

