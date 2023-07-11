JB Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $212.81 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.86. The company has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,986 shares of company stock valued at $174,575,399 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

