Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Invests $427,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 0.2% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.