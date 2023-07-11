Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 13,405 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 563,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 187,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 52,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 230,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

