Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Lifted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $54,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average is $119.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $146.69. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

