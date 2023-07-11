Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $228,207,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,048.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 418,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,344,000 after buying an additional 382,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $366.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.35. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.