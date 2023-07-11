iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61. The stock has a market cap of $329.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

