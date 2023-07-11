Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $212,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,319,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.22.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

