Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AEP opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

