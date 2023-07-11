American National Bank Purchases 1,404 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

American National Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

